Bhopal, February 23: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 16-year-old boy from her neighbourhood. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday night, February 22, in Shivpuri's Dinara police station area. Police officials said that the accused teenager, who was returning from a wedding procession, found the victim alone and raped her.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident came to light when the survivor was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused had liquor in the wedding procession and committed the crime while drunk. A police officer said that the accused took the victim to an empty house in the neighbourhood after finding her alone. Shivpuri Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh, Leaves Video Alleging Teacher Forced Him To Drink Beer.

Over there, he allegedly raped the minor girl. The victim was found unconscious and bleeding in an empty house when, about one-and-a-half hours later, the family members searched for the minor girl. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and began investigating the matter. After this, the victim was rushed to the district hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

After registering a case, the Dinara police launched a search to nab the accused. In a separate incident, a government school teacher raped an 8-year-old student in Jabalpur. The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother on February 20. Singrauli Shocker: 22-Year-Old Dancer Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Madhya Pradesh; 6 Arrested.

Post this, her father lodged a complaint with Belkheda police, which arrested the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

