A Class 12 student, Bunty Dhakad, from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide after accusing a teacher of harassment in a video found on his phone. In the recording, he alleged the teacher forced him to drink beer, encouraged alcohol consumption among students, and coerced them into taking private tuition under the threat of poor grades. Bunty warned of more student suicides if the education system isn’t reformed. On Wednesday evening, he walked to railway tracks near Kolaras station, where he was fatally injured despite emergency braking by a train driver. He died in Gwalior’s Jayarogya Hospital. Kolaras police and GRP are investigating the allegations and a probe is underway focusing on the video. Noida: ‘Depressed’ Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Building, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Student Suicide in Shivpuri

▶️शिवपुरी : मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले में 12वीं के एक छात्र ने खुदकुशी कर ली। बुधवार को छात्र रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुँचा और सुसाइड करने के लिए पटरी पर लेट गया तभी उसी ट्रेन वीना ग्वालियर पैसेंजर के पायलट ने उसे देख लिया उसने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक भी लगाया लेकिन तब तक छात्र गंभीर रूप से… pic.twitter.com/xrFn0F8jxS — IBC24 News (@IBC24News) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)