Singrauli, February 22: A 22-year-old dancer was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped while she was returning home from a performance in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday. The police have arrested six persons for the assault that occurred in a forested area in the wee hours of Thursday, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) KK Pandey told PTI.

He said the victim was returning home after a performance when motorcycle-borne men allegedly abducted her and took her to a forested area around 30 km from the district headquarters. Singrauli Gangrape: 19-Year-Old Girl Dragged Into Forest, Gang-Raped in Madhya Pradesh; 6 Arrested.

Pandey said the accused raped the woman and took away her mobile phone before abandoning her in the jungle. The woman managed to take a lift, reached home and lodged a police complaint later that night. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Father and Brother, Chops Bodies and Stores in Freezer; Arrested After Two-Month Chase by Haridwar Police.

Police on Friday arrested the accused, Pankaj Shah, Sundarlal Shah, Rahul Shah, Pankaj Shah, Raju Shah and Omprakash Shah, and they have been sent to judicial custody, the SDOP said.

