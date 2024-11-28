In a shocking incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a man set his house on fire after an argument with his wife. The shocking act, which occurred on November 28, was captured in a viral video showing the man standing outside the blazing building, seemingly indifferent to the chaos. As per reports, firefighting teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze and swiftly extinguished the flames. Authorities later provided counselling to the couple to address the emotional fallout from the incident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire After Dispute With Wife in Bhopal.

Man Sets House on Fire in Bhopal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)