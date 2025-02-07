An IDFC Bank employee, Sunil Kumar Mishra, attempted suicide by setting himself on fire by pouring petrol on his body after being fired from job. In a viral video, he accused the branch head and Managing Director of his termination and sought public support. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Mishra, a resident of Buchi village, was dismissed due to alleged negligence. He set himself ablaze after recording the video but was quickly rescued by bystanders who extinguished the fire. Police admitted him to SBS Hospital before transferring him to BHU Trauma Center. After treatment, he was sent home. According to police station in-charge Vijay Narayan Mishra, further investigation is ongoing. Mahim Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide in Mumbai, Alleges Boyfriend Refused To Take Responsibility After Impregnating Her Twice.

Fired IDFC Bank Employee Attempts Suicide

Another example of the Dark Side of India’s Banking Sector and TOXIC WORK CULTURE! The toxic work culture in Indian banks is pushing employees to the brink—leading to extreme stress, mental breakdowns, and even suicides. The pressure to meet unrealistic targets is so severe that… pic.twitter.com/reNQ7ZmNrc — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) February 4, 2025

