Bhopal, August 5: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recovered from coronavirus and has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on Wednesday. Chouhan had tested positive for the disease on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days. Chouhan was taken to Chirayu Hospital, a dedicated facility for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the capital city.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Chouhan is stable at the 12th day of admission and he is asymptomatic since the last 10 days. "He is examined today morning by treating physicians and found all clinical parameters within normal limits", the statement said. "PM will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower & resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years", Chouhan was quoted by ANI.

Here's the statement:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from #COVID19. He had tested positive for the disease on 25th July. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days. pic.twitter.com/quacfT4f3g — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

On July 25, Chouhan shared information that he had tested COVID-19 positive on his Twitter handle. "My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine," he tweeted. "I have been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital on the advice of a doctor after testing Covid-19 positive. All types of tests have been conducted here. I am perfectly healthy," he said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Chouhan said, "I am following all the guidelines of #COVID19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons."

