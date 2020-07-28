Bhopal, July 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's health is improving as he had no fever today. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed that the Chief Minister said he does not have a fever today and has some relief in his cough. Mishra informed that Chouhan held a virtual cabinet meeting in which various decisions were taken. The Chief Minister has been admitted to a Chirayu Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. The Chirayu Hospital is a dedicated facility for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the capital city.

Earlier today, reports informed that Chouhan washed his own clothes while in treatment for coronavirus. The Chief Minister also held a virtual cabinet meet on Tuesday, revealing to his colleagues that the three days he has been in hospital he washed his own clothes and made tea for himself. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attends Virtual Cabinet Meet From Hospital.

Here's the tweet:

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a virtual cabinet meeting. He told us that he does not have a fever today along with some relief in his cough: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/gBlBS1Deu8 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

When Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19, he himself took to Twitter and informed people about it. "I have been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital on the advice of a doctor after testing COVID-19 positive. All types of tests have been conducted here. I am perfectly healthy," Chouhan tweeted .

The Chief Minister had shared information of his testing COVID-19 positive on his Twitter handle. "My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine," he tweeted.

