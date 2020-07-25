Bhopal, July 25: In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. In a series of tweets, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that he was having COVID-19 like symptoms after which he tested for the infection and results came positive. "I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. My close contacts move to Quarantine," he tweeted. Madhya Pradesh: Arvind Bhadoria, State Cooperative Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"I am following all COVID-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid Corona but people used to meet on many subjects," Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tweet:

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

#COVID19 का समय पर इलाज होता है तो व्यक्ति बिल्कुल ठीक हो जाता है। मैं 25 मार्च से प्रत्येक शाम को कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक करता रहा हूँ। मैं यथासंभव अब वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से कोरोना की समीक्षा करने का प्रयास करूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

“If COVID19 is treated on time, a person is completely cured. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since March 25. I will try to review corona with video conferencing as much as possible now,” he added.

He said that in his absence, the meeting will be held by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and administration minister Bhupendra Singh, health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and health education minister Vishvas Sarang in his absence. "I will continue to do everything possible to control COVID-19," the CM said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 26,210 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. The total cases include 7,553 active, while 17,866 people have recovered from the illness. Till now, 791 have also died due to the viral disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).