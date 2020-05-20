Shramik Special Trains Will Not Need Permit From States Receiving Migrants Labourers, Says Railways Executive Director RD Bajpai

Shramik Special trains for migrant workers. (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 20: Diluting the role of States receiving migrant workers through ‘Shramik Special' trains, the Indian Railways on Wednesday said that the Shramik special trains will now need no permit from receiving states which will help in taking faster decisions. RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director was quoted by ANI saying that the new development will cut short the communication time between the states and decisions can be taken faster.

Bajpai said the Indian Railways will run 100 pairs, which means 200 return journeys, of non-AC trains from June 1. He added saying that only online ticket booking will be available for these trains. "A schedule of these trains will be released soon. On Tuesday, a record 204 'shramik special' trains were run", he said.

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the Railways will resume the services of 200 special non-airconditioned trains and the bookings will start soon. The announcement came a week after the national transporter started running the 15 pairs of special air conditioned trains. In a series of tweets, Goyal said: "In a major relief to the migrant workers, 200 Shramik Special trains will run today. And in the coming days these services will be increased on a large scale."

The Indian Railways began to run the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists.

Till date, as many as 1,595 Shramik Special trains have been run from various states across the country and transported more than 21 lakh passengers. The railways also started to run the 15 pairs of Special AC trains to different parts of the country.