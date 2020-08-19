When it’s time for Ganeshotsav, there is a lot of enthusiasm everywhere. This year, while celebrating Ganeshotsav on the backdrop of Corona, there are some limitations. Following the rules laid down by the administration and overcoming the limitations, the first-ever public Ganpati in India, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, has organized the first-ever online cultural festival for Ganesha devotees from all over the world, including Pune, said Punit Balan.

Festival chief Punit Balan was addressing a press conference at Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh. The Press Conference was attended by president Sanjeev Jawle, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Vice President Balasaheb Nikam, Secretary Dilip Adkar, Lead Media's Vinod Satav and others.

Speaking about the online cultural festival, Punit Balan said, the arrival of Shri Ganaray has been a celebration of joy, excitement and rejuvenation in the society. The corona virus has created an atmosphere of despair in the society these days. But with the arrival of Lord Ganesha, there will be nothing but positive energy, everywhere. Pune has been considered as the cultural capital of the country. Ganeshotsav has been an identity of Pune. It is known for its constructive work. In response to the call made by the police and the municipal administration on the backdrop of corona, the trust has organized the first online cultural festival on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, adding modernity to the festival.

Every year, Ganesha devotees from India and abroad visit Pune for Ganeshotsav. There is a trainload of cultural programs in Pune. But this year, it won’t be same. The online cultural festival by Bhausaheb Rangari Trust will feature a variety of music concerts by versatile artists. An eminent singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan. Fans will be able to enjoy the classical music treat by Rahul Deshpande. The jugalbandi between internationally renowned Tabla exponent, PadmaShri Pt. Vijay Ghate and the flute exponent Rakesh Chaurasia will be unforgettable. Well-known singer, musician Dr. Salil Kulkarni’s concert of melodious songs will add to the celebrations. The folk artists Nandesh Umap and Ganesh Chandanshive will be performing various colors of folk art and folk songs. ‘Little Champs’ fame young singers Prathamesh Laghate, Kartikee Gaikwad, Mugdha Vaishampayan and Swarbhaskar Pt. Bhimsen Joshi's grandson Viraj Joshi's musical concert will win the hearts of Ganesh devotees.

Pune’s Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravindra Shiswe, writer-director Pravin Tarde and well-known musicians Ajay-Atul will unfold the joy of Ganeshotsav. Mrinal Kulkarni, Shruti Marathe, Milind Kulkarni, Bhargavi Chirmulay and Vinod Satav will anchor these cultural programs.

The Cultural Festival will stream online on the official website of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Pune

www.shrimantbhausahebrangariganpati.com between August 22 and September 1, 2020. This cultural festival will be available for FREE to all Ganesha devotees. Punit Balan has appealed Ganesha devotees to stay safe at home and enjoy this festival.

Gratitude honorarium for the service providers Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Festival Chief Punit Balan said, we will simply and on a small scale celebrate this year's festival on the backdrop of Corona. Hence many devotees will not be able to offer their service directly. But we will give ‘gratitude honorarium’ to these service providers. It includes the owner of the oxen, the Mandap decorators, sound, light and other such service providers. According to the rules laid down by the Pune Police and the Municipal Administration, strict observance of the rules will be done for the prestige and immersion of Shri Ganarayana in the Mandapa itself.

Ganesh Pranpratishtha will be in Mandap; but ‘darshan’ online…

This is the 129th year of India’s first sarvajanik (public) Ganesha Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, Pune. They celebrate ganeshotsav every year with enthusiasm. But this year due to Corona pandemic it will be celebrated followed by all the guidelines and rules of government. Like every year Lord Ganesha’s pranapratishtha will be done in temple only. Even though the event is not celebrated on a grand scale this year but still all the traditional religious rituals will be done as usual. Devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple for Ganesh Darshan. People can only participate in cultural festival, darshan and aarti through online streaming. Festival chief Punit Balan and authorities have appealed to everyone, As considering the situation and the spread of Corona virus all the Ganesh mandalas should celebrate the Ganesh festival according to the rules and regulations given by the government without going out for immersion weather if it’s a home Ganpati or society Ganpati. Do the immersion in home or in society only.