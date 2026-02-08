Mumbai, February 8: Gold rates (gold prices) in India witnessed a sharp rebound today, February 8, as domestic rates climbed following a period of high volatility. The price for 24-karat gold rose by approximately INR 2,890, reaching INR 1,56,600 per 10 grams. This surge comes as the market attempts to stabilise after significant corrections earlier in the month, driven by a recovering appetite for safe-haven assets and shifting global economic cues. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

The price recovery was observed across all standard purities. As of today, February 8, the national average rates (excluding GST and making charges) are as follows:

24-Karat Gold (99.9 per cent Purity): INR 1,56,600 per 10 grams

INR 1,56,600 per 10 grams 22-Karat Gold (91.6 per cent Purity): INR 1,43,550 per 10 grams

INR 1,43,550 per 10 grams 18-Karat Gold (75.0 pe cent Purity): INR 1,17,450 per 10 grams

Compared to yesterday’s closing, 24-karat gold has increased by roughly 1.8 per cent, signalling a strong comeback for the yellow metal. Gold Rate Today, February 07, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rate Variations

While the trend remained positive nationwide, local market factors and taxes led to slight variations in major metropolitan areas:

Gold Rate Today, February 08, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,56,750 INR 1,43,700 Mumbai INR 1,56,600 INR 1,43,550 Chennai INR 1,57,310 INR 1,44,200 Ahmedabad INR 1,56,650 INR 1,43,600 Kolkata INR 1,56,600 INR 1,43,550 Bengaluru INR 1,56,600 INR 1,43,550 Hyderabad INR 1,56,600 INR 1,43,550 Jaipur INR 1,56,750 INR 1,43,700 Pune INR 1,56,600 INR 1,43,550 Noida INR 1,56,750 INR 1,43,700 Gurugram INR 1,56,750 INR 1,43,700 Ghaziabad INR 1,56,750 INR 1,43,700 Lucknow INR 1,56,750 INR 1,43,700 Bhopal INR 1,56,650 INR 1,43,600 Jodhpur INR 1,53,890* INR 1,41,080* Srinagar INR 1,53,980* INR 1,41,170*

Market Drivers and Global Context

Analysts attribute today’s rally to a technical rebound following a sharp "corrective phase." In late January, gold hit historic highs near INR 1,78,000 per 10 grams before tumbling nearly 10% in early February due to a strengthening US Dollar and profit-booking by investors. The current uptick is largely supported by renewed safe-haven demand as global stock markets experience fluctuations. Additionally, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) reflected this sentiment with gold futures maturing in April 2026 trading firmly above the INR 1.56 lakh mark. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 7.

Outlook for Investors

Market experts suggest that the "overbought" conditions of January have now cooled off, allowing for a more sustainable upward trend. However, they advise caution as volatility remains high. Factors to watch in the coming week include the stability of the Indian Rupee against the Dollar and any further developments in international trade negotiations, both of which will play a critical role in determining whether gold can challenge its previous record peaks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).