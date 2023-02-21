Chandigarh, February 21: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the Assembly that special allowance is given to employees as per their geographical location. Manohar Lal Has Done a Lot to 'Transform' Haryana in 9 Years, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Replying to a question asked by Congress member Aftab Ahmed regarding the abolition of special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district, the Chief Minister said the doctors would get arrears of special allowance from August 2022. Budget 2023: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says ‘Budget’s Focus Will Be on Promoting Exports, Millets, Employment’.

Earlier this allowance was only for the doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well, he added.

