Jammu, June 26: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones at Mehar, officials said on Monday. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Terrorists Infiltration Bid in Uri.

"NH-44 blocked due to landslide/shooting stones at Mehar. People are advised not to travel till restoration," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet. The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress. Kupwara Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

"NH-44 Blocked Due to Landslide (Watch Video):

VIDEO | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides at Mehad and Cafeteria Morh of Ramban district. pic.twitter.com/JT7obzWxPG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).