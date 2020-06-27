Hassan, June 27: A class 10 standard student in Karnataka's Hassan district, who appeared for the SSLC examination this week, is among the positive cases detected in the district on Saturday, The Hindu reported. The 16-year-old student's sample was taken on Thursday as he had an influenza-like illness and had recovered from dengue recently. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam began on Thursday in Karnataka.

The result confirming him COVID-19 positive arrived Hassan when the student was answering the paper at a centre in Arkalgud town. The exam centre was informed and the student was shifted to another room where he finished his SSLC paper. Prior to the paper, officials in the Department of Public Instruction said, he underwent thermal screening and his temperature was recorded as normal. Differently-abled SSLC Student Wins Accolade in Karnataka.

Besides him, 13 more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the district today. On Friday, an official who was on SSLC examination duty in Pavagada, Tumakuru tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, all the invigilators in the centre have been asked to undergo quarantine. Defying the coronavirus pandemic, 98 percent of the 7.85 lakh students of class 10 wrote their first SSLC board exam across Karnataka on Thursday.

The SSLC board exams were earlier scheduled from March 27 to April 9, but were put off as the lockdown was extended thrice up to May 31. As a two-metre distance was kept between two students, more exam centres had been arranged to comply with the guidelines. Each exam centre had also been equipped with sanitizer dispensers to wash hands before and after the exams.

