Mumbai, August 12: The stock market indices in India opened lower on Wednesday, with Sensex down by 227.14 points or 0.59% at 38179.87 and Nifty down by 62.90 points or 0.56% at 11259.60 at 9:15 am. In the opening trade, about 493 shares have advanced, 600 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

At 9:50 am the BSE Sensex was trading down by 165.43 points or 0.43% at 38,241.58, while Nifty 50 was trading lower by 48.45 points or 0.43% at 11,274.05. In the initial trading Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were trading in red at Sensex. While HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also slipped. Sensex Surges Over 300 Points in Early Trade to 38,524.58, Nifty Tops 11,350.

Among the ones who traded in green include PNB which was trading at 1.70 points higher or 5.18% at 34.55, while ITC Ltd was trading with a rise of 6.10 points or 4.43 at 143.90. Other gainers in the initial trading include SBI, Bank of Baroda, YES Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

However, private lenders were on the losing side, including Manappuram Finance which was trading in red with a decline of 7.45 points or 4.73% at 150.15. Similar was the situation of Muthoot finance which was trading in negative by 46.80 points or 3.99 at 1127.05. Apart from this, other losers in the initial trade were Aarti Drugs, Hindustan Zinc, IOL Chemicals, Cipla and Crompton Greaves.

