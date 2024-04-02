Chennai, April 2: In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a 78-year-old woman was allegedly bitten by a stray dog in Chennai. Police officials said that the elderly woman was bitten by a stray dog, who was sleeping on the verandah of the Koyambedu police station in Chennai. The incident took place on Monday night, April 1.

After the dog bite incident, the woman was admitted to hospital. According to a report in the Times of India, the woman identified as Vatsala Mary is now said to be stable. Police officials said that Vatsala Mary lost her purse riding on her two-wheeler on the Poonamallee High Road. Chennai Corporation Planning to Sterilise Around 80,000 Stray Dogs.

She visited the Koyambedu police station to lodge a complaint. As she was walking on the police station's verandah towards the crime wing, Mary accidentally stepped on a stray dog sleeping there. Post this, the stray dog allegedly bit Vatsala Mary on her leg and ran away from the spot.

An alert policeman named Thava Pandi rushed the woman to a private hospital in Nerkundram where her condition is said to be stable. After the incident, an officer said that at least 12 stray dogs sleep on the verandah and the area outside the police station. The officer also said that a few police personnel feed the stray dogs. Dog Attack in Chennai: Stray Dog Bites 29 People Including School Children, Canine Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Being Rabid.

After the dog bite incident, senior police officers have asked cops not to allow stray dogs to enter the police station premises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).