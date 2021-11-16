Lakhisrai, November 16: Six people were killed in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. Reportedly, among the deceased were five relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The incident took place on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura state highway near Pipra village on Tuesday at 6:30 am after an SUV collided with a truck. Four people were also critically injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital. Bihar Road Accident: 4 of a Family Dead in Car-Truck Collision in Rohtas District.

According to reports, among the people who lost their lives was Laljeet Singh. He was a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh. Notably, OP Singh is currently posted in Haryana as ADGP. Laljeet was returning to his home in Tata Sumo after performing the last rights of his wife, Geeta Devi. She was a sister of OP Singh.

There was a total of 10 people in the vehicle. The sixth person who died in the accident was the driver of the vehicle. The impact was such that the SUV was in a mangled state following the head-on collision. The victims were residents of the Jamui district. The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. Road Accident in Bihar: SUV Collides With Truck in Lakhisarai, 6 Killed, 4 Injured.

Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar said, “As the SUV is badly mangled due to the intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out the bodies. The injured persons have been taken to the Sadar hospital.” The driver of the truck and his helper, however, managed to flee the spot.

(With inputs from IANS)

