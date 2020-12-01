Kolkata, November 30: Two flights were delayed at the Kolkata airport due to an unexpected circumstance. The weather was not bad, the aircrafts were not late and neither the planes suffered from any technical glitch. What held the two planes back was a swarm of bees - large enough to cover at least two windows in a row.

The incident took place at bay no 25 of the Kolkata airport. The two planes, both belonging to Vistara, were moving towards the runway from where they were headed to Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar and to the national capital Delhi. Air India Kolkata-Agartala Flight Delayed Last Year After Bees Spotted On Runway.

Watch Video of Swarm of Bees Attacking Vistara Flights

Bad weather. A technical fault. A late-arriving aircraft. Just some of the reasons your flight might be delayed... One to add to the list: A Swarm Of Bees!🐝 Footage from #KolkataAirport today... Water Cannon had to be used to disperse the bees!😱@aaikolairport pic.twitter.com/SGHWYElxNa — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) November 30, 2020

The video was shared by an airline official who was present at the spot. "Bad weather. A technical fault. A late-arriving aircraft. Just some of the reasons your flight might be delayed...One to add to the list: A Swarm Of Bees! Honey bee footage from Kolkata Airport today... Water Cannon had to be used to disperse the bees! (sic)"," he tweeted.

The bees could only be removed after the airport staff fired water cannons towards the plane. Insecticides were also sprayed to prevent another attack. The officials, however, did not find a beehive in the vicinity despite conducting an extensive search.

