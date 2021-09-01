Noida, September 1: A delivery boy of Swiggy allegedly killed the owner of a restaurant after dispute over delay in order. The incident took place in Greater Noida around 12:15 am on Wednesday. The deceased is Sunil, who ran Zam Zam food delivery restaurant in Greater Noida's Mitra Society. The accused delivery boy is absconding. It remained unclear if the accused had been identified. Swiggy May Soon Deliver Order via Drones, Gets Clearance To Start Drone Trials for Food Delivery.

According to reports, the police said a delivery boy of Swiggy arrived at Zam Zam restaurant to collect an order of chicken biryani and puri sabzi. Narayan, a worker at the restaurant, handed over chicken biryani to the delivery boy and told him that the second order would take some time. This angered the delivery boy and an argument broke out between them. Criminal Held After Gunfight with Police in Greater Noida.

Seeing the verbal spat, Sunil came and tried to pacify both the delivery boy and Narayan. However, the delivery boy allegedly did not listen and shot Sunil in his head. Sunil collapsed and the delivery boy fled the spot. Narayan and other workers rushed Sunil to Yatharth Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Some eyewitnesses told the cops that the delivery boy was drunk, according to reports.

There are another man with the delivery boy who reportedly helped him kill Sunil. The cops were analysis CCTV footages to identify the accused. The culprits would be nabbed soon, said the cops. Further investigation is underway.

