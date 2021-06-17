Mumbai, June 17: Get ready to receive your order from balcony as food delivery platform Swiggy will soon start delivering food using drones. Swiggy has announced that the Ministry of Defense (MoD), aviation regulator Directorate General of Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) have given final clearance to its drone delivery partner ANRA Technologies to start testing drones to deliver food. Swiggy Kicks Off COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Delivery Partners, Frontline Staff in Bengaluru.

According to Swiggy, ANRA Technologies has received permits for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations in India. "For the next several weeks, the flight team will conduct BVLOS food and medical package deliveries in the Etah and Rupnagar districts,” said the company in a statement to the media," the company said in a statement. Besides food delivery, ANRA has collaborated with Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, for medical deliveries. Swiggy Suraksha: Swiggy Launches Offers Special Care Package for Delivery Partners Across India.

"We are excited about the potential that Drones offer and look forward to the trials on BVLOS operations for the use case of food delivery. Through our association with ANRA, we aim to put the long-range proficiencies of drone technology to best use and accomplish some ground-breaking trials," Shilpa Gnaneshwar, principal program manager, Swiggy, said.

ANRA launched its first sortie on June 16 and displayed how medium-sized drones can pick up and delivery food packages. Recently, delivery app Dunzo’s drone partner Skye AirMobility got clearances for drone delivery of medicines in Telangana.

