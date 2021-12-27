Chennai, December 27: The mortal remains of a three-member family, who were washed away in the Palar river in Chengalpatu on Christmas day morning while trying to click selfies, are yet to be recovered.

Those missing are identified as Leonsingh Raja (38), who was running a grocery shop at Tirusulam, his daughter Percy (16), and his brother's son Livingston (19).

Eyewitness said that despite warning not to go near the Palar river in Chengalpatu, the 20-member group, who were returning home after offering prayers at the Malai Madha Church at Acharapakkam, went near the river to click selfies. Rajasthan: Five Children From Single-Family Drown in Chittorgarh's Pond While Taking Bath.

However, Leonsingh Raja and the children went deep into the river and were washed away, according to the Palar police. Group members tried to rescue them but failed. Fire and Rescue personnel from the nearby Chengalpatu depot reached the spot and tried rescue operations but to no avail as the water level in the river was high.

Police said that Leonsingh Raja was trying to save the children and suddenly lost his balance and the three were washed away. Fire and Rescue officials of Chengalpatu told IANS that the bodies have not been recovered as the heavy water flow was hindering the search operations. Divers from Chennai and local people were also on the search mission to recover the bodies.

