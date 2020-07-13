Chennai, July 13: The suspension of bus services in Tamil Nadu was extended till July 31 by the state government. An order was issued on Monday to prolong the suspension of bus services. The public commutation facilities were terminated to slow down the pace of COVID-19 transmission in the southern state. Complete Lockdown To Be Imposed in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada District From July 16 For One Week.

The bus services were earlier scheduled to restart from July 16. The E Palaniswami government, however, decided to further extend the suspension of the mass commutation service as the COVID-19 curve is continuing its upward trajectory in the state.

Order Issued by Govt to Extend Bus Services Ban Till July 31

Tamil Nadu extends suspension of bus services till 31st July in view of a spike in #COVID19 cases. Earlier, bus services were suspended till 15th July. pic.twitter.com/xlXR1rbZpJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Tamil Nadu had, on Sunday, recorded a spike of 4,244 new cases taking the overall count to 1.38 lakh. The numbers include 89,532 recoveries and 1,966 deaths. Among all the southern provinces, Tamil Nadu is worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hard lockdown, which was imposed in five districts including Chennai was relaxed this month after the government succeeded in reducing the pace of infection in the state capital. Day-to-day restrictions, however, continue in all parts of the state along with a complete lockdown in major cities on Sundays.

