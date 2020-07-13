Dakshina Kannada, July 13: A complete lockdown has been imposed in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka for one week to contain the spread of coronavirus in the region. The lockdown will start from July 16 and will continue till July 23. Kota Srinivas Poojary, District in-charge Minister, told news agency ANI that lockdown norms would be issued soon by Deputy Commissioner.

According to reports, the district reported close to 500 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the past three days. Till now, more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district. Poojary has urged people to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, a complete shutdown has also been imposed in Dharwad district after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Kota Srinivas Poojary's Statement:

We have decided to impose complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district from 16th July for one week. Lockdown norms will be issued soon by Deputy Commissioner: Kota Srinivas Poojary, District in-charge Minister #COVID19 #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/5CyTRgMbVA — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

A state of complete lockdown will prevail in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts from July 14 The lockdown would come into effect in both the districts from 8 pm on July 14. The restrictions are scheduled to be lifted at 5 am on July 22.

Till now, 38,843 people have contracted coronavirus in Karnataka. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 22,750 active cases in the state, while over 15,000 people have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka also increased to 684 on Monday.

