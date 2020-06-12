Chennai, June 12: There was no helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district, an official said on Friday. The clarification came in the wake of some media reports of a helicopter crash.

"It is all rumour. There was no helicopter accident in the Pudukkottai district," P. Uma Maheswari, District Collector, told IANS.

A police officer in the district dismissed the reports of chopper crash as fake news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).