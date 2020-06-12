Chennai, June 12: A helicopter reportedly crashed in Tamil Nadu on Friday. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Pudukkottai district of the southern state. No reports of casualties have been reported so far from the incident. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. However, ANI deleted the tweet citing an error. Further details are awaited.

On June 8, a similar plane crash incident was reported from Odisha where two trainee pilots lost their lives. Reports inform that Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu died after a trainer aircraft crashed at Birasal Airstrip.

Here's the tweet:

A helicopter crashes in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NJPC09g8YL — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Another Tweet by ANI:

Tweet regarding helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai withdrawn because of incorrect information. Error regretted. https://t.co/1nFljDyQYd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

The incident in Odisha took place under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district. Reports inform that the aircraft reportedly crashed minutes after take-off from the airstrip killing the two occupants.

