Chennai, September 3: Several parts of Tamil Nadu will face temporary power outages on Thursday, September 4, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes scheduled maintenance work. The outages will last between five to six hours in different regions, starting at 9 am. Power supply is expected to resume by 2 pm in most places, while some areas may see cuts until 3 pm. However, officials have clarified that supply will be restored earlier if maintenance tasks are completed ahead of schedule.

The affected regions include parts of Chennai, Thanjavur, and Coimbatore. In Chennai, localities such as Ambattur, Red Hills, Tiruvanmiyur, and Teynampet will be hit. Thanjavur will witness a six-hour shutdown across several villages, while a few areas in Coimbatore will also experience disruption. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly. Black Out in Meerut: Power Station Employee Cuts Off Entire Area’s Electricity During 15-Minute Protest Against Waqf Act in UP's Ajrada Village, Dismissed (Watch Video).

Areas Affected by Power Cut

Ambattur (9 am – 2 pm): Adayalampet Millennium Town Phase I–III, Padasalai Street, Kambar Nagar I–IV, CASA Grand, KG, Kulakarai Street, Vanagaram Road, TT Mathew Road, 200 Feet Service Road. ‘Patients Struggle With Hand Fans, Mobile Torch’: Power Outage at UP’s Hardoi District Hospital Exposes Shocking Medical Apathy, Video Goes Viral.

Red Hills (9 am – 2 pm): Sothuperumbedu, Kumaran Nagar, Sengalamman Nagar, Vijayanallur, Siruniyam, Parthasarathi Nagar, Vijaya Garden.

Tiruvanmiyur (9 am – 2 pm): Indira Nagar Cross Streets 17th–20th, 25th–29th, Indira Nagar Main Road, Corporation Shopping Complex, LB Road, Ananth Apartments.

Teynampet (9 am – 2 pm): Poes Garden, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, Anna Salai, Eldams Road, KB Dassan Road, Seethammal Colony, Venus Colony, Murrays Gate Road, and nearby stretches.

Thanjavur (9 am – 3 pm): Okkanadu, Keelaiyur, Vannipattu, Kavarapattu, Mullukudi, Kurichy, Kadiramangalam, Orathanadu (11kv ratio only).

Coimbatore (9 am – 2 pm): Sengaturai, Kadanpadi, Aero Nagar, Mathiyalakan Nagar.

Power supply across these regions will return once maintenance is completed, with TANGEDCO assuring early restoration wherever possible. Residents are advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience during the scheduled outage.

