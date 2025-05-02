Black Out in Meerut: Power Station Employee Cuts Off Entire Area’s Electricity During 15-Minute Protest Against Waqf Act in UP's Ajrada Village, Dismissed (Watch Video)

In a bizarre incident on May 1, a power station employee in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, cut off electricity to an entire village during a 15-minute protest against the Waqf Act. Riyazuddin, a contract employee at the Ajrada power station, stopped the power supply after a call was made on social media urging people to switch off lights as part of a nationwide protest. The blackout left residents of Ajrada village in darkness. Following a complaint, Uttar Pradesh’s Energy Minister intervened, leading to Riyazuddin’s dismissal. A video of the power cut, shared on social media, prompted further action against the employee. 'Switch Off Lights' Campaign: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Switches Off Lights at His Residence in Hyderabad To Register Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025 (Watch Video).

Black Out in Meerut:

वक्फ कानून के खिलाफ कई मुस्लिम संगठनों ने एक मई की रात 15 मिनट के लिए लाइट बंद रखने का ऐलान किया था। यूपी के मेरठ में बिजलीघर कर्मचारी रियाजुद्दीन ने पूरे एरिया की ही बिजली काट दी। मामला मंत्री तक पहुंचा। रियाजुद्दीन को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/bBAbUyBLsb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 2, 2025

