Black Out in Meerut: Power Station Employee Cuts Off Entire Area’s Electricity During 15-Minute Protest Against Waqf Act in UP's Ajrada Village, Dismissed (Watch Video)

In a bizarre incident on May 1, a power station employee in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, cut off electricity to an entire village during a 15-minute protest against the Waqf Act.

May 02, 2025 09:31 AM IST

In a bizarre incident on May 1, a power station employee in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, cut off electricity to an entire village during a 15-minute protest against the Waqf Act. Riyazuddin, a contract employee at the Ajrada power station, stopped the power supply after a call was made on social media urging people to switch off lights as part of a nationwide protest. The blackout left residents of Ajrada village in darkness. Following a complaint, Uttar Pradesh’s Energy Minister intervened, leading to Riyazuddin’s dismissal. A video of the power cut, shared on social media, prompted further action against the employee. 'Switch Off Lights' Campaign: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Switches Off Lights at His Residence in Hyderabad To Register Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025 (Watch Video).

Black Out in Meerut: 

