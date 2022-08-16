Coimbatore, August 16: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man was hacked to death with sickles by a gang of four assailants in Coimbatore on Monday, August 15. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

As per the report by India Today, the victim was identified as Kalaiyappan. The deceased was working as a cashier in a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) bar in Sirumugai town. The incident took place when Kalaiyappan was working in the bar when four men barged in and attacked him with sickles. The perpetrators escaped, leaving Kalaiyappan bleeding to death. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Outside Liquor Shop by 3 Men For Refusing to Give His Beer to Them; Accused Arrested.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information and sent the body to Mettupalayam Government hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, cops said that there were two murder attempts on Kalaiyappan earlier.

