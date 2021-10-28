Trichy, October 28: A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Tamil Nadu where a man allegedly sexually harassed a minor. Reports inform that the man was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl in Trichy. According to Police, the accused identified as 24-year-old R Gnanamoorthy, was a load man from EB Road.

The TOI report adds that the man had followed the girl when she went to a restroom there. The man later took her to his house and committed the sexual offense. The report adds that the girl somehow managed to save herself and escaped from the spot. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Upset Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Engagement, Man Attacks Girl, Slits Her Wrist; Later Tries To Commit Suicide.

The incident came to light after the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother and told her everything had happened. Acting on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the police investigated the matter and registered a case. The accused is on the run and is yet to be arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).