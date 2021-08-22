Chennai, Aug 22: The Tamil Nadu health department is all set to roll out 24x7 vaccination camps across the state from Monday onwards. This will be the first such initiative in the country to have full-time vaccination camps against Covid -19.

The camps will be set up at all the major hospitals in the state and a trial camp was launched at the premises of the Directorate of Public Health, Chennai on Saturday. However, officially the camps will be launched from Monday onwards. FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccination: Experts Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Vaccine and Inoculation.

State Health minister's office in a statement on Sunday said that the camps are primarily for those who want to travel to other states on an urgent basis.

According to the statement, the department has constituted a special team to conduct the camps and schedules and working arrangements would be provided to them. In Chennai, all the major government hospitals will have such camps from Monday onwards as also in all the district hospitals across the state.

The health department has already directed the officials to conduct local awareness about the functioning of the camps and to insert advertisements on the same to get more people to reach the facility for taking the jab.

A person can walk into the camp with the Aadhaar card and get registered and can take the vaccination, according to the statement from the health minister's office.

Ma Subramanian told IANS, "The camps to be conducted 24x7 across the state are the first of its kind in the country. We have conducted proper study and have decided to open these camps for the benefit of the people of the state. We have directed officials to give this more publicity among the local population so that all those who are in need make use of this and get themselves inoculated."

