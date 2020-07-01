Chennai, July 1: Trichy zone DIG V Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that they have prepared a list of 80 police personnel across the rank based on their past behaviour and special branch report. All these police personnel will undergo 1-month cognitive behavioural therapy and improve their interpersonal skills. The new development come two days after Tamil Nadu government transferred the custodial death case of P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Briefing more about the new special training of selected policemen, Trichy zone DIG Balakrishnan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A list of 80 police personnel has been prepared across the rank based on their past behaviour and special branch report, to give them special training to improve their interpersonal skills. They will be given 1-month cognitive behavioural therapy." Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: IPS Association Condemns Violence in Police Custody, Demands Expeditious And Fair Investigation Into Killing of Jeyaraj and Bennicks.

Adding more, Balakrishnan said that all 80 police personnel have been withdrawn from duties. The DIG said, "As of now, they have been withdrawn from duties which have got direct contact with the public. Once they complete their training and evidence of clear behavioural change is noticed then they will be reinducted into regular duties."

Here's what Trichy zone DIG Balakrishnan said:

Commenting on the recent viral video where a police personnel was seen manhandling a person, Balakrishnan said, "We've taken cognisance of the incident that took place in Trichy. The police personnel has been identified and action is being taken."

Earlier on Tuesday, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asked the Tirunelveli IG if it will be possible to take up the custodial deaths case until it is handed over to CBI. The post-mortem reports of P Jeyaraj and his 31-year-old son J Beniks were presented before the bench. Judges said that there are grounds for registering a case against the police officials.

Later, the the Home Department of government of Tamil Nadu informed that S Jeyakumar will be the new Superintendent of Police vice Arun Balagopalan, who is brought to the compulsory wait at Office of the Director general of Police. Also, Tamil Nadu DGP ordered N Ramanathan to take charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sathankulam subdivision, Thoothukudi district with immediate effect.

