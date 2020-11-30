Medchal, November 30: A man in Telangana allegedly killed his mother and sister after they had stopped him from placing bets on cricket matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident took place at Rawalkol village in Medchal district. According to a report, Sainath Reddy poisoned his mother Sunita and sister Anusha on November 23. Sunita died on November 27 and Anusha on November 28. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

Sainath later confessed to the crime and was arrested. Three years ago, the accused's father Prabhakar died in a road accident. The family received Rs 20 lakh from Prabhakar's life insurance. Sainath started spending money for betting on IPL matches and even borrowed money from others. Indebted Sainath also sold his mother's gold jewellery without informing her, News18 reported. Telangana: 29-Year-Old Woman Nabbed With 20 Kg Ganja.

Sunita and Anusha confronted Sainath, forcing him to stop betting. Enraged over this, Sainath allegedly mixed poisonous chemical pills in food at the house and left for work. Sunita and Anusha consumed the poisoned food and felt stomach aches. To alert Sainath, they immediately called him, asking him to not consume the food he had taken from the home, not knowing that it was he who had poisoned it.

Sainath reached home but did not take them to the hospital until they fell unconscious. After the funeral, he admitted before some relatives that he killed them. Police arrested him following a complaint by relatives.

