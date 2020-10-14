Hyderabad, October 14: Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Telangana, leading to massive waterlogging and flood-like situation in several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and predicted extremely heavy rains in most places across the southern state till Wednesday morning. On October 14, the weather bulletin said that heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rain. In Hyderabad, there was a disruption of traffic in some areas due to trees and electric poles falling down. Heavy Rains Kill 11 People in Telangana.

On Tuesday, normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. At least 11 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state. The IMD had said that the Depression over the Bay of Bengal had progressed into a Deep depression.

Telangana Battered with Heavy Rains; See Pics

Telangana: Various parts of Hyderabad face waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Purana pul. pic.twitter.com/o0t8dCeO4L — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Watch Video:

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

"Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely to occur in the districts of Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, J Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Rajanna Sirisilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Y.Bhuvanagiri and Jangaon, and heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana," the IMD said.

