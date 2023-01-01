Mahabubabad, January 1: Three persons died after granite stones being transported on a lorry fell off the vehicle onto a moving auto-rickshaw in Kuravi village here, police said on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mahabubabad Town) K Sadaiah, eight people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw from Mugorigudem village of Dornakal mandal to celebrate the New Year in Kuravi village, when the lorry carrying large granite stones passed by the three-wheeler on Saturday night.

Some of the stones that were precariously placed on top of the lorry skidded off the edge of the moving vehicle and fell on the three-wheeler resulting in the death of two persons on the spot, Sadaiah said. One more person died later without responding to treatment at a hospital in Mahabubabad, the DSP added.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Banothu Suman (35), Y Srikanth (30), and D Naveen (30), while five people are undergoing treatment with two persons said to be severely injured. A case was filed at Kuravi police station and investigation is underway, the police officer further said.