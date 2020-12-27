New Delhi, December 27: Farmers protesting against recently enacted farm laws clanged plates and raised slogans during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd edition of Mann ki Baat. Farmers camping at Singhu border, Faridkot in Punjab and Rohtak in BJP-ruled Haryana took part in the "thali bajao" protest. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav had called for the Thali Bajao protest last Sunday during PM Modi's Mann ki Baat. Farmers' Agitation Against Farm Laws: Protesting Farmers Grow Crops on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari (View Pics).

Yadav had said, "On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?' So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn't reach us." Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 72nd Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

Visuals of Farmers Clanging Plates as Part of Thali Bajao Protest:

Farmers at Singhu border have started banging utensils. pic.twitter.com/bAchNd9YA1 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 27, 2020

Notably, earlier this year in March, the Prime Minister floated the idea of clanging plates and clapping to honour the efforts of frontline workers in fighting COVID-19 during the Janata Curfew days ahead of the first phase of lockdown in the country. PM Modi also referred to the same in today's Mann ki Baat.

Farmers' protest has entered 32nd day on Sunday. Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the farm laws at Delhi borders since November 26. They are demanding the complete rollback of the laws. However, the government rejected their demand for repealing the laws, but agreed to amend them.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between farmers and the Centre are scheduled to take place on December 29 at 11 am at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Past five round of talks have remained inconclusive. Farmers fear that the minimum support price (MSP) will be diluted and the APMCs will be destroyed.

