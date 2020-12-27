New Delhi, December 27: Protesting farmers are using Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari to grow crops amid the ongoing agitation against the farm laws. The Narendra Modi government has allocated Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari to farmers for protest. Farmers said that they would grow more crops on the ground.

One of the farmers, told news agency ANI, "Since we've been sitting idle for a month during protests, we thought of growing onions as we can use it for our daily cooking. We'll grow more crops on Burari ground." Farmers continue to protest against the new farm laws at Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari and Tikri border demanding the withdrawal of the laws.

The protest has entered 32nd day on Sunday. Farmers unions leaders on Saturday announced that the government-farmer dialogue would resume with the sixth round of talks on Tuesday. The group reiterated that the repeal of the three contentious farm Acts and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was their "first and foremost" demand followed by all other issues.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Vigyan Bhavan in Central Delhi-- the same venue where previous rounds of talks were held. Past five round of talks have remained inconclusive with the farmers adamant on the repeal of the three farm laws, and the government rejected their demand for complete rollback. It agreed only to amend the laws.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).