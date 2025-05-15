Thane, May 15: The Thane police recently booked a 60-year-old man for allegedly biting the finger of his 45-year-old neighbour. Police officials said that the accused bit off the victim's finger so badly that it got severed along with the nail. They also said that the accused allegedly assaulted his neighbour following a dispute over the installation of a bench in their housing society.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim was identified as Vishal Sunil Devre, who is presently undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Vartak Nagar. The accused, identified as Santosh Lokre, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Himself After Parents Confiscate Mobile Phone To Curb Gaming Addiction in Ambernath, Probe On.

The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday evening, May 11, at Sneha Society in Shivai Nagar, Thane West. It is learned that the victim had called a welder to permanently fix a bench to the society's compound wall, as it was obstructing vehicular movement. This did not go well with Lokre, who opposed the installation and confronted Devre over it.

Soon, their argument turned into a physical altercation during which the accused abused and attacked Devre. Cops said Lokre bit the victim's right index finger so severely that it was nearly detached from Devre's finger. The victim's wife and the welder who was present at the scene immediately rushed him to Jupiter Hospital for treatment. Thane Shocker: IT Professional Rapes Woman With Promise of Marriage, Posts Victim’s Objectionable Pictures on Instagram After Breakup, Arrested.

Doctors at the hospital said that the victim might require surgery. While the Vartak Nagar police have booked the accused, he has not been arrested yet.

