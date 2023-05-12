A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Thane’s Bhiwandi area. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Video shows thick black smoke coming out of the warehouse as firefighters tried to control the blaze. Further information into the incident is awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Thane Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area. The fire is still on, about 6 fire tenders are present on the spot & are controlling the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2UsFQU5uiV — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

