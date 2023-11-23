Thane, November 23: Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons for allegedly abducting a 27-year-old man who worked in a fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Thane city and extorting Rs 48,000 from him, an official said on Thursday. The man was standing near a hotel in Wagle Estate area here on November 20 evening when the trio approached him. Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year Old Boy Stripped Nude in Thane, Forced To Go on Road and Assaulted With Belts for Not Repaying Rs 300 Loan (Watch Video).

They accused the man of eve-teasing and then forcibly took him away in an auto-rickshaw, the official from Wagle Estate police station said quoting the complaint. The accused drove the auto-rickshaw to an isolated place where they closed the man's eyes with a piece of cloth and snatched Rs 8,000 from him. They also forced him to transfer Rs 40,000 from his bank account to their account, the police said.

The accused later pushed the man out of the auto-rickshaw near Nitin Company junction in the city, the complainant alleged. Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 386 (extortion), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and a probe was on into it, the official said.