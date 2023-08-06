Thane, August 6: The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district distributed land allotment letters to widows of seven martyred soldiers during a “Revenue Week” programme, an official said on Sunday. The programme was organised in Kalyan town on Saturday by the Thane district collectorate and the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office. Three Held for Killing Man Living in with Sister of Accused; Body of Victim Yet to Be Found.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Ashok Shingare said the fifth edition of the programme was specially meant for former servicemen and their families. The widows of seven martyred soldiers will receive land allotment letters on the occasion, he said, while admitting that there has been a delay in the allotment to families of ex-servicemen.

The families of martyred soldiers will receive 1.6 hectares land each. These cases were pending since 2019, district sainik welfare officer Major (Rtd) Pranjal Jadhav said.