Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Saturday in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly killing the live-in partner of the sister of two of the accused and dumping his body in Ulhas river, a police official said.

The body of Shebaz Sheikh (28) is yet to be recovered, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"Sheikh was in a live-in relationship with one Mumtaz, a divorcee, for the past four years. He went missing on Friday and probe zeroed in Mumtaz's brothers Shoeb Sheikh and Irshad Sheikh as well as one more person identified as Hemant Bichwade," he said.

They allegedly bludgeoned Shebaz to death with a hammer as he used to frequently quarrel with Mumtaz, the official added.

