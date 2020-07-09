Asia Cup 2020 Likely to be PlayedWhile many are becoming disillusioned with the traditional success path of working forty years for one company, the long hours haven’t gone anywhere.

The “burnout” rate is soaring among young professionals and the view of corporate success is faltering. This is the age of the entrepreneur--people who want to be the captain of their own ship. Or, as Shelly Paxton calls it, a soulpreneur.

Author, speaker, and transformational coach who specializes as a burnout fighter and fire re-igniter, Shelly Paxton is a rebel with a cause. She spent almost thirty years as a highly regarded marketing and advertising executive, leading some of the world’s most iconic brands such as Harley-Davidson, Visa, McDonald’s, and AOL. Most recently, Shelley was the Chief Marketing Officer until walking away in 2016 to become what she refers to as the “Chief Soul Officer” of her life and eventually her own company.

The mission of her company, Soulbbatical is to liberate the souls of leaders and organizations by inspiring them to embrace their greatest truth, purpose, and possibility from the inside out. A certified professional coach, Shelley works with executives at Fortune 100 companies, fellow rebel-soul individuals, and entrepreneurs. Not to mention she has also trained with a multitude of the top teachers in the world like researcher and five-time New York Times bestselling author Brene Brown. To date, Paxton has been featured in Fast Company, CBS, Forbes, NBC, and Thrive Global.

With Soulbbatical, Paxton empowers clients to strip away the barriers that prevent them from leaning into and achieving their unique purpose, chasing their deepest desires, and leading the life of their dreams. According to Paxton, “Soulbbatical is a way of being. It’s about living and leading from a place of authenticity and courage. It’s about realizing that a fulfilling life means creating what you really want versus settling for what you think you should. It’s about leaning into your purpose in order to unleash your wildest potential and impact in the world. It’s about becoming Chief Soul Officer of your own life, taking responsibility for nurturing both yourself and your soul. It’s about accumulating self-worth not suffering for the sake of net worth, and the profound understanding that these don’t have to be mutually exclusive after all.”

One might think Paxton is definitely “anti-corporate” but she isn’t--not even remotely. Her own personal journey led her from corporate executive to becoming her own soulpreneur in service of her own aspirations. But as she declares, everyone is different. Some might want to unleash their impact inside an organization they truly and fully believe in. Fundamentally, what matters in Paxton’s mind is being true to oneself and committing to living and leading authentically with courage and purpose. This is what she helps and coaches clients to achieve with Soulbbatical.

She's currently "on the road" with a virtual media tour, dropping her signature s* bombs (soul bombs) while continuing to help audiences around the country find their passion, alleviate burnout, and become the Chief Soul Officer of their life. As part of her tour, Paxton is also talking about her personal voyage in her latest book SOULBBATICAL: A Corporate Rebel's Guide to Finding Your Best Life (published by Simon and Schuster). A portion of her book sales go towards an organization that is near and dear to her heart, Life Is Priceless Foundation.