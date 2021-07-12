Pilibhit, July 12: Two men have been killed in a tiger attack in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near the Khannaut river of Diuria range on Sunday night.

Three friends were returning home late night when they were attacked by the big cat. Two of them, Kanhaiya Lal and Sonu, died on the spot while the third managed to save his life by climbing a tree. Tiger Attack in Bareilly: Two Farmers Injured Seriously After Attack by Tiger in Village Field.

The forest department team and police, who reached the spot on getting information, took the dead bodies in their possession and have sent them for post mortem. The forest department team has started efforts to catch the tiger since the incident has created a scare in the area.

