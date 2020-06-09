Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff

Tigress (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ Representational Image)

Lucknow, June 9: A tigress near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), located in Pilibhit district of West Uttar Pradesh, mauled a 35-year-old man to death on Monday night. Following the incident, angry locals attacked a team of forest guards and set ablaze a picket. Earlier on Sunday, the same tigress is believed to have injured two brothers.

Informing about the incident, PTR’s Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "A young tigress of PTR strayed out of the forest area and attacked one Subendu Vishwas, a resident of Goyal Colony located near Mala range of PTR. The man died on the spot. The tigress is believed to be behind another attack on two brothers in the same area. Our teams are trying to track the tigress." Tigress Killed in Fierce Fight With Herd of Bison in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve.

Adding more, the PTR Deputy Director said that Subendu was sitting with his friends beside a road which lead to Goyal Colony, when the tigress attacked him. He said that tigress injured the face, neck and abdomen of Subendu, following which he died.

Later, Subendu's friends set ablaze a picket of forest department and demanded monetary compensation for the kin of the deceased. The forest department called the local police to contain the situation. Meanwhile, Naveen Khandelwal said that forest and local district administration had assured to provide financial support to Subendu's family.