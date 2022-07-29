The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. “The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022”. The amended Rules will be applicable after 1st December 2022.

The new set of specified health warnings shall be

In view of the above, it is informed that;

All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1 st December 2022 shall display the textual Health Warning as ‘ TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH ’ and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1 st December, 2023 shall display the textual Health Warning ‘ TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER’ .

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation of the above-mentioned provision is a punishable offense with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003.

The existing specified health warning (Image-2) – notified vide GSR 458(E) dated 21st July, 2020, shall continue till 30th November, 2022.

