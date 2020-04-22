Tourism Ministry Says No Order Directing Hotel Owners to Keep Hotels Shut Till October 15 Due to COVID-19

Hotel room | Image Used For Representational purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 22: The Union Tourism Ministry on Wednesday clarified that it had not issued any order directing hotel owners to keep hotels shut till October 15.

The clarification came in response to a fake letter that was in circulation on social media, claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till October 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants to Remain Shut Till October 2020? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

"No such letter has been issued by the Ministry of Tourism, and people must not believe any such kind of fake news," the ministry clarified.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

No letter has been issued by @tourismgoi on closing of hotels/restaurants till 15th Oct 2020 amidst #CoronaOutbreak. It's a request to all to ignore such messages and only believe the official communication. https://t.co/MjDTVwaX9i — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2020

The Tourism Ministry had already issued denials on social media and lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit of the Mumbai Police in this regard.

The PIB fact check unit also issued denials a few days back but the fake message began circulating again on social media.

The Indian tourism industry has taken a hit ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.