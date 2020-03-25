Uddhav Thackeray is 'at Home Listening to Mrs CM', Says 'You Listen to Your Home Minister' Amid Complete Lockdown; Watch Video

File image of Uddhav Thackeray | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people of the state not to panic during the lockdown period and assured that the state has sufficient stock of essential commodities. In his address to the media, Thackeray said people have been asking him what he does at home during the lockdown, to which he replied that he listens to his Home Minister (his wife). "I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available", Thackeray was quoted by ANI. Coronavirus Cases Surge to 562 in India, Over 40 Cured, 21-Day Long Lockdown Begins.

The Chief Minister stated that Maharashtra has sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice & other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. "All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis", Thackeray said. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week-long lockdown, panicky Mumbaikars and others across the state thronged to shops and stores to stock up essentials. Maharashtra Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 3.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yl4AokjqA3 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Thackeray compared the current state in the country due to coronavirus as a war-like situation and said we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy (coronavirus). "It is a war-like situation so I have compared this Coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy", Thackeray said.

The Chief Minister added saying that the state will celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa when the crisis is over. "Gudi Padwa usually has scenes of people beating drums & cymbals during celebration, but today we will remain quiet. We will celebrate once this crisis is over", Thackeray said.

In Maharashtra, the coronavirus positive cases in the state mounted to 116. Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Heath Minister informed that the current count of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra now stands at 116 after five people tested positive in Sangli due to contacts and 4 people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts. Maharashtra was first state in India to impose 'total lockdown' against COVID-19 as the coronavirus toll in the state witnessed a spike.