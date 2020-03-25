Coronavirus Cases Surge to 562 in India, Over 40 Cured, 21-Day Long Lockdown Begins

Migrant workers returning from Mumbai being checked in Patna for coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25: The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 562, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country reported a rise of 26 coronavirus cases from 536 recorded till 8 pm on Tuesday. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the country went under a 21-day long lockdown, starting today. The lockdown, during which all except essential services will be suspended, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Out of 562 confirmed cases, 43 are related to foreign nationals. Over 40 people had been treated successfully. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll remained at nine. Two deaths were reported from Maharashtra and once each in Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh. Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 109, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 101, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Violators, Rumour-Mongers May Face Imprisonment Upto Two Years, Full List of MHA Guidelines.

Karnataka has reported 41 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35, including 10 foreigners. Uttar Pradesh has 35 positive cases, including a foreign national. Gujarat has 33 positive cases, including a foreigner, while the number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners. Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner. In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 29 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 18 cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh has nine patients each. Chandigarh as well as Jammu and Kashmir have reported seven cases each so far. Uttarakhand has four cases, including one foreigner.

There are three cases each in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, while there are two cases in Odisha. Puducherry, Manipur and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation last night, announced a three-week countrywide lockdown that will bring everything except essential services to a halt in India. "India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," he said.