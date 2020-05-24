Uddhav Thackeray Says No Need to Panic Amid Surging Coronavirus Numbers in Maharashtra, Says State Prepared to Tackle Health Crisis

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed of the people in state not to panic amid the coronavirus pandemic as fight against COVID-19 is going to be tougher. He assured the people that the state government is well prepared with extra health facilities to tackle coronavirus.

Addressing the people through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that though Centre's team had predicted around 1.25 to 1.5 lakh active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra by May end, only 33,786 positive active cases till today. Thackeray said that 13,404 patients have gone home. Maharashtra Govt Plans to Reopen Schools From June 15 Onwards, Likely to Run Them in Shifts, Cut Timings by Half.

Speaking on the economic package, CM Thackeray said, "Some people are asking for package. We have received so many packages till now. How much we got in reality? This is health crisis and let us deal with it first. We will surely give actual aid to the needy. We will not make hollow claims."

On the issue of lockdown extension after May 31, CM Thackeray said, "So will lockdown end on May 31? It's not a yes or no decision. It needs to be taken carefully. Just like the lockdown shouldn't be clamped suddenly, I also feel that we can't end lockdown all at once."

Among other things, CM Thackeray urged the people to take extra precautions as monsoon-related ailments will approach soon. he said, "Monsoon season is approaching, hence, related ailments will be there too. So, we need to take extra precautions."

Earlier, reports arrived that Maharashtra government is planning to reopen schools in state from June 15 onwards. However, the state education department has indicated that the reopening of schools will be gradual and based on the placement of schools. Also, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had considerably eased lockdown restrictions from May 22 in state, but Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and 15 other cities are being put in the red zone.