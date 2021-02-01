New Delhi, Feb 1: To boost digital payments, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a Rs 1,500 crore scheme during her budget presentation.

"To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark Rs 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital mode of payment," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said that the government has worked out the modalities for the National Research Foundation (NRF), which was announced in her Budget speech of 2019.

The NRF outlay will be Rs 50,000 crore over five years," the Finance Minister said.

"It will ensure the overall research ecosystem in the country is strengthened with focus on identified national priority thrust areas," she added.

